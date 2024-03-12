Assam: CM Sarma Vows To Resign if Unregistered Person Gets Citizenship

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday declared that he would be the first to resign if any individual who has not applied for the National Registrar of Citizenship (NRC) is granted citizenship.
The chief minister stated this after protests broke out across the state. Opposition parties criticize the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday.
The CAA allows for the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
CM Sarma said, “I will resign immediately if even one individual who has not applied for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is granted citizenship.”
The CM stated that there is nothing new about the act as it was enacted earlier. He added that “now the time has come for application on the portal”.
“The date on the portal will now speak, revealing whether the claims of those opposing the Act are factually correct or not,” the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Assam on Tuesday issued a legal notice to the United Opposition Forum regarding their unified protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The legal notice has been issued under section 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and orders the withdrawal of the proposed “Sarbatmak Hartal” in the state.
The notice emphasized the legal and constitutional issues associated with the protest, highlighting potential disruptions like road blockades, forced business closure, and damage to public and private property such as railways and highways.
The notice read, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned from the Press Note dated 11th March, 2024 released by “United Opposition Forum” that you and your Organization have called for “Sarbatmak Hartal” in Assam on 12th March, 2024 from 6 AM to 6 PM. Whereas, as a result of the “Sarbatmak Hartal”, there is every likelihood of breach of peace and security leading to disruption of normal life of peace loving citizens in the state. The “Sarbatmak Hartal” is likely to lead to road blockade, forceful closure of shops and other business establishment, damage to public and private property including Railway/NHAI thereby disrupting the delivery of essential services”.
