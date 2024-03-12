Assam: CM Sarma Vows To Resign if Unregistered Person Gets Citizenship

CM Sarma said, “I will resign immediately if even one individual who has not applied for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is granted citizenship.”

The CM stated that there is nothing new about the act as it was enacted earlier. He added that “now the time has come for application on the portal”.

“The date on the portal will now speak, revealing whether the claims of those opposing the Act are factually correct or not,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Assam on Tuesday issued a legal notice to the United Opposition Forum regarding their unified protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The legal notice has been issued under section 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and orders the withdrawal of the proposed “Sarbatmak Hartal” in the state.