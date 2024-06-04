Assam: Dibrugarh Authorities Seal Petrol Pump at Lahowal Over Adulteration and Documentation Issues

DIBRUGARH: A team of the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of Dibrugarh sealed Saligram Bridhichand & Co, a retail outlet of “motor spirit petrol” and “high speed diesel” products at Lahowal on Sunday. Following the instructions of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh district, Bikram Kairi, the department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs is continuing its drive on petrol/diesel pumps against adulteration of petroleum products as well as to ensure that consumers get adequate quantity of petrol/diesel.

The inspection team visited Saligram Bridhichand & Co., the retail outlet of “Motor Spirit Petrol” and “High Speed Diesel” products at Lahoal based on public complaints and enquired about adulteration.

The owner of the company failed to produce the license, certificate of fire fighting and other necessary documents under the “Assam Trade Articles Order 1982” to the inspection team. As a result, the inspection team sealed the outlet until production of the necessary documents. On the other hand, the inspection team has collected the samples from the petrol pump for further investigation regarding adulteration.

Also Read: Assam: Mobile Medical Unit for mother and child launched in Kokrajhar district

Also Watch: