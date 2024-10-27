Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta Reviews Work Progress

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Chief Secretary Manish Gupta visited National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGLC) and Film and Television Institute (FTI) to assess the academic environment and infrastructural gaps, located at Jote, here on Saturday.

The visit also included to discuss key areas for improvement that could benefit the broader educational landscape.

Director NIT, Prof. Mohan V Aware appraised CS about the issues pertaining to water supply, internet connectivity, regular electricity supply, need for a police outpost, security in the campus, road conditions and incomplete infrastructural works of the institution.

The CS assured to look into the matters which are under the purview of the state agencies and departments and also sought a status report of all the infrastructures within the NIT campus.

He further suggested adopting sustainable development initiatives like rain harvesting in the campus to augment water shortage issues. CS also inspected and reviewed the progress of the construction works at the FTI, Jote. He asked CPWD to complete the required infrastructure before the commencement of classes from the campus on November 15. Earlier, he also visited the JGGL College at Jote.

Commissioner Education Amjad Tak, Secretary IPR Nyali Ete, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, Director IPR Onyok Pertin and Officials from DIPR accompanied the Chief Secretary.

