Arunachal Pradesh: China Renames 30 Places in 4th List

ITANAGAR: China has changed the names of 30 locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, which is seen as an attempt to reinforce its claim over the region.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs, which decides on administrative divisions and names, has issued a list of standardized geographical names of areas in Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing refers to Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan.

China has given new names to 11 residential areas, 12 mountains, four rivers, one lake, one mountain pass, and a piece of land. These names include Chinese characters, Tibetan, and pinyin, which is the Roman alphabet version of Mandarin Chinese.

The ministry also provided detailed latitude and longitude coordinates along with a high-resolution map.