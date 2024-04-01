Northeast: Amit Shah assures aid for storm-hit Assam, Manipur, West Bengal

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern about the serious damage caused by recent storms in Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal.

In a tweet, he shared his concerns and grief for the affected area and promised to provide full support to help them from the disaster.

Amit Shah expressed his deep distress about the extensive damage caused by the storms in the states and mentioned that he had directly contacted the Chief Ministers of these states, assuring them of full support from the central government.