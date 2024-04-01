Northeast: Amit Shah assures aid for storm-hit Assam, Manipur, West Bengal

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern about the serious damage caused by recent storms in Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal.
In a tweet, he shared his concerns and grief for the affected area and promised to provide full support to help them from the disaster.
Amit Shah expressed his deep distress about the extensive damage caused by the storms in the states and mentioned that he had directly contacted the Chief Ministers of these states, assuring them of full support from the central government.
He wrote in Assamese, “I am deeply concerned about the terrible damage caused by the storms in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. I have spoken to the Chief Ministers and assured them of all kinds of assistance. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I also urge all BJP workers to stay with the victims during this time of crisis and provide them with all kinds of assistance
Shah also encouraged all BJP members to support the victims during this tough time. He asked BJP workers to get involve in relief work and help those affected by the storms.
Meanwhile, the Nagarbera area located in Kamrup district bore much of the brunt of the extreme weather conditions that prevailed in the area, inflicting damages to numerous houses and uprooting trees along with electric poles.
Villages such as Naitor Kalyanpur, Naitor Udla, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, and Hekra were among the areas which were affected the most due to the severe hailstorm.
The uprooted trees caused road blockages lasting for hours, as a result of which, the vehicular movements across the district faced disruptions.
One resident of Nagarbera recalled the tense situation that prevailed owing to the thunderous weather conditions.
He said that apart from his house, several other houses in his locality also sustained damages due to the storm.
