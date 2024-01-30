Arunachal Pradesh: CM Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects At Border Areas Near China

ITANAGAR: In a major snub to China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated several key infrastructure projects on January 30 in Anjaw district bordering China and Myanmar.
The Arunachal CM inaugurated Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Hawai town, VKV school building under BADP scheme at Hayuliang town, RCC bridges along border road and other projects in the presence of Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Anjaw MLA Dasanglu Pul, also the wife of former CM late Kalikho Pul, Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom, Dirang MLA Phurpha Tsering and others.
While addressing the event, CM Khandu advised the students to try and become a better version of themselves with each passing day.
The CM affirmed that his government is very particular about the smooth functioning of childhood care centers across the state.
He went on to say that the state government is of the view that the early education of children should be of great quality to provide them with a strong base.
Khandu also assured that this new JNV school at Hawai, spread over 22 acres, is going to be a game-changer for the students hailing from this region as good infrastructure will have a positive impact.
He also thanked the Central government for improving the educational infrastructure across the state.
Moreover, a 35-meter long steel girder RCC bridge on Hayuliang to Manchal CO HQ road under RIDF was also inaugurated by the Arunachal CM.
Meanwhile, headquartered at Hawai, Anjaw district is a vital part of Arunachal Pradesh. It is bordered by China on the north, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit district on the west, Changlang district on the south and Myanmar on the east.
During the 1962 Indo-China war, the Chinese had briefly occupied parts of Anjaw. The Indian military has always maintained its presence in the Anjaw district as it is a disputed border region.
Additional troops had been deployed to the region during the skirmishes that erupted between India and China back in 2020.
The inauguration of infrastructure projects in districts like Anjaw is a part of the centre's efforts to bolster connectivity in border areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.