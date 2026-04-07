Arunachal Pradesh CM Lauds Officials After Two Rogue Elephants Tranquilized in Tirap and Lohit

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday praised forest officials and wildlife experts after a joint operation successfully tranquilized and captured two rogue elephants that had terrorised communities in Tirap and Lohit districts, claiming at least seven human lives over a prolonged period.

The operation was carried out by officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department in collaboration with their counterparts from the Karnataka government — a cross-state partnership that proved critical to the mission's success.

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