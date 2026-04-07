Arunachal Pradesh CM Lauds Officials After Two Rogue Elephants Tranquilized in Tirap and Lohit

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday praised forest officials and wildlife experts after a joint operation successfully tranquilized and captured two rogue elephants that had terrorised communities in Tirap and Lohit districts, claiming at least seven human lives over a prolonged period.
The operation was carried out by officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department in collaboration with their counterparts from the Karnataka government — a cross-state partnership that proved critical to the mission's success.
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The two elephants had been responsible for multiple human deaths and extensive damage to crops, property, and other assets across the two districts, creating a sustained atmosphere of fear among local communities.
The successful capture brings to a close what had been a difficult and drawn-out crisis for residents in the affected areas.
Beyond the state-level collaboration, experts from several national bodies were central to the operation. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) all contributed specialist knowledge and support to ensure the tranquilization was carried out safely and effectively.
Chief Minister Khandu acknowledged the collective effort, offering his appreciation to all those involved in bringing the operation to a successful conclusion.