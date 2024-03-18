Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu appeals to people to go for democratic exercise

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the announcement of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday. Arunachal will go for simultaneous polls in the first phase on April 19.

"I heartily welcome the announcement of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls scheduled by @ECISVEEP, a great opportunity for citizens to actively engage in shaping the nation's future," Khandu posted on X on late Saturday night. Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly.

"Elections underscore the essence of democratic principles, where every individual's voice holds significance in the collective decision-making process," he said in another post on the microblogging site.

The chief minister added that "as citizens, it's our duty to participate thoughtfully, ensuring that our choices reflect our aspirations for a better, more inclusive India."

With the announcement of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, we embrace the democratic spirit that unites us as a nation and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and progress. Congratulations and best wishes! the chief minister added.

The BJP in the northeastern state has already declared candidates for all the assembly seats and named Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat and Tapir Gao as its candidate for the Arunachal East seat.

The NCP has also announced the names of eight candidates for the assembly polls.

There are a total of 8,82,816 electorates in the state, including 4,49,050 female voters.

Arunachal has a total of 2,226 polling stations. While the polling station No. 2-Pumao Primary School under Longding Assembly Constituency has the highest number of voters with 1462, the Malogam temporary structure in Malogam village under Hayuliang Constituency in Anjaw district has only one female voter.

Polling station No. 18-Luguthang under Mukto constituency in Tawang district is the highest polling station in the state, located at an altitude of about 13,383 ft.

The BJP won both Lok Sabha seats in the last elections. In the assembly, the BJP bagged 41 seats, JD (U) won seven seats, the NPP won five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat, and two independent candidates also won.

The counting of votes for assembly polls will be held on June 2.

