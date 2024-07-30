Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu graces OSA’s 19th alumni awards at Hindu College

NEW DELHI: The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, Hon'ble Justice Manmohan were the chief guests for the prestigious 19th OSA Hindu College Distinguished Alumni Awards 2024 on Sunday. The event was organized by the Old Students Association (OSA) of the Hindu College. Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali served as the Guest of Honour.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Justice Ravindra S. Bhat, Judge (Retired), Supreme Court of India. The Young Achievers Award was given to Nikhil Budhraja for Young Achiever in Music and Aaliya Waziri for Young Achiever in Literary Work.

The OSA Hindu College Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented to Justice Mini Pushkarna and Justice Rajesh Shankar for Excellence in Judiciary; J.P. Singh for Excellence in Legal Affairs; J.N. Swain (IAS Retd.) for Excellence in Civil Service; Rajiv Singh (IPS), DGP Manipur, for Excellence in Security Affairs; Anil Saxena (IIS Retd.) for Excellence in Media; Arun Seth for Excellence in the Corporate Sector; Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva for Excellence in the Armed Forces; Mrs. Pankaj Mittal for Excellence in Academics; Mr. Vijay Kohli for Excellence in Medical/Surgery; Padamjeet Sherawat for Excellence in Sports & Entertainment and Sudip Banerji for Excellence in Music. President of OSA, Ravi Burman, Hindu College, spoke about the OSA project restoring the Old Hindu College Campus Building at Kashmere Gate and how the OSA Hindu College is planning to create a memorial over there. Heritage Architects have started work on the site already.

During the felicitation, Vikram Misri (IFS) was felicitated for his appointment as Foreign Secretary, MEA, Government of India. Pema Khandu was celebrated for becoming the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive time and Justice Manmohan was felicitated on his appointment as Chief Justice, Delhi High Court. Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali was honoured for the success of his film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Burman highlighted that the 19th edition of the Distinguished Alumni Award recognized alumni from various walks of life who are dedicated to shaping the nation with vibrant vision and leadership. (ANI)

