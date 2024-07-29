Arunachal to give preference to ex-Agniveers in recruitment for Police: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh will be given preference in recruitment for the state police and Fire & Emergency Services.

He said that the state government will facilitate training of local youths to prepare them for the recruitment as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. "The state government will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment as Agniveers under the AGNIPATH Scheme," Khandu posted in X.

"Additionally, retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh will be given preference in recruitment for the Arunachal Pradesh Police, AP Battalions and Emergency and Fire Services," he said. The chief minister said this transformative initiative will enable the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to serve the country.

The Agnipath scheme, introduced in 2022 by the Centre, is a short-term recruitment policy for youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years, for the Armed Forces for a four-year term, with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. Those recruited under this scheme are called Agniveers.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein to attend NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi (sentinelassam.com)