Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu joins Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations at Tawang Monastery

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the 89th birthday celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, organized at the famous Galden Namgey Lhatse monastery in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 400-year-old monastery popularly known as the Tawang Monastery, is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second-largest in Asia. The chief minister also took part in a cake cutting event on the occasion and joined a prayer ceremony offered by the monks of the monastery.

“Offered prayers at the sacred Tawang Monastery on the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama's 89th birthday. I prayed for His Holiness’s good health, long life, and continued guidance for humanity through his invaluable teachings. May His Holiness continue to bless our world with his compassion, wisdom, and peace. Long Live His Holiness!” Khandu posted in X.

Joined by DoKAA Chairperson Shri Jambey Wangdi Ji, Hon MLA Shri Namgey Tsering Ji, Abbot of Tawang Monastery His Eminence Shedling Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpoche la, former MLA Shri Tsering Tashi Ji, and other esteemed hosts, we enjoyed a vibrant cultural event. The Monks of Tawang Monastery offered Den-Tsik Monlam, a heartfelt prayer ceremony.

The chief minister said that the teachings of Dalai Lama continue to inspire all as he is a true beacon of hope. The chief minister added that celebrating the birthday of the spiritual leader as the Universal Day of Compassion on July 6 every year is a fitting tribute to his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to humanity, and selfless ideals.

“Celebrating the birthday of His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama as the Universal Day of Compassion on July 6th every year is a fitting tribute to his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to humanity, and selfless ideals. May this special day inspire us to embrace compassion, empathy, and kindness, and strive towards creating a more harmonious world,” Khandu added. To mark the occasion, Khandu along with others also planted tree saplings at Urgelling, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama.

