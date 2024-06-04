Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu lauds former OSD’s analysis of BJP win

NEW DELHI: After a one-sided win in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded his former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) over his detailed analysis of the reasons people voted for the BJP. In a post on X, CM Khandu said, "Guided by the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we ensured last mile delivery of government developmental schemes in the State."

Pointing to an article in Indian Express written by his former OSD, Pema Khandu added, "How well my OSD, Aaditya_bharat1 has analyzed the multi-dimensional reasons why people laid trust in Team Arunachal." Aaditya Tiwari, a former OSD to Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote an article in Indian Express where he mentioned some reasons behind BJP's win in the state.

He emphasized that PM Modi has made more visits to the Northeast as compared to other PMs.

"We have come a long way from the days when a Union minister visiting Guwahati would make headlines across Northeast India to such visits becoming routine. PM Modi has made more visits to the Northeast than all his predecessors cumulatively. A region that is culturally as well as strategically important for India still largely remains out of the popular media narrative but has remained a priority for the ‘double engine’ BJP government," the article read.

He also mentioned that to build the Itanagar airport it took a remarkable 75 years to build an airport in this remote part of the nation. "Such projects are not merely about infrastructure; they symbolize aspirations and national integration," the report added.

The former OSD to Arunachal CM further highlighted the Jal Jeevan Mission and said that the state became the first state to achieve 100 percent saturation. "On August 15, 2019, only 22,796 households in Arunachal Pradesh had tap water connections; this number rose to 2,28,546. This achievement is phenomenal, given the state's difficult terrain and sparsely located population," the article mentioned. (ANI)

