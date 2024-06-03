Historic win again for PM Modi for his contribution to Arunachal, says CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday described the landslide victory of the BJP in the assembly elections as historic and asserted that the momentum will spread to other parts of the country on June 4 when the Lok Sabha elections results are declared.

The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, decimating the opposition Congress which bagged just one seat.

"This is a historic occasion for the BJP and the entire Arunachal Pradesh. People of Arunachal Pradesh have declared that they want the BJP to stay in power for the next five years.

"This time, the mandate is more than what we got in 2019. In the 2019 assembly polls, BJP won 41 seats, while we have won 46 seats this time," Khandu told PTI Video. Votes of the assembly elections in the state were counted on Sunday.

Khandu, however, won uncontested from the Mukto assembly constituency. Nine other BJP candidates also tasted victory unopposed. The people of the state have repaid to the contribution of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) The development witnessed under the BJP-led NDA regime in the state is the major factor for the party's win in the state, Khandu asserted.

The development witnessed in Arunachal Pradesh under the BJP-led central government is a major factor for the party's win in the state, the chief minister asserted.

The BJP has started its winning streak from the Land of Rising Sun' (Arunachal) and this trend will spread throughout the country which the people will witness on June 4. The party will sweep the Lok Sabha polls with a huge margin and Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third term, he told reporters.

To a question regarding the formation of the new ministry, Khandu said that after the Lok Sabha polls counting on June 4, all the winning candidates of the party would convene a meeting where the chief ministerial candidate would be decided.

BJP is a disciplined party. The party will select the leader with consensus from all elected candidates, Khandu said.

