Paris Olympics 2024: Golfers Eye Fightback, Wrestlers In Action On Day 15

PARIS: India's campaign in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 is slowly coming to a wrap and Day 15 will see some action in golf and wrestling.
Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will take to the field in the final round of women's individual stroke play. The duo will be aiming for a fightback after a disappointing performance yesterday.
The duo faltered on the penultimate round to be tied 40th and 42nd. They were tied at 14th after two rounds, but descended in the pecking order since then.
Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Reetika will battle it out in her women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16 bout. If she emerges victorious, then the quarter-final and semi-final clash will be held in the second-half.
On Day 14 of the quadrennial event, Aman Sehrawat won the first wrestling medal for India in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category.
He also created history by becoming the youngest Indian ever to achieve this feat. He also became the seven grappler to win an Olympic medal, joining a legendary list, consisting of KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya.
Aman's bronze pushed India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 to six. Indian shooter Manu Bhaker opened the account for India when she secured two bronze medals for India; one in a shooting mixed team event and another in an individual competition.
Swapnil also grabbed a shooting bronze while Neeraj Chopra grabbed a silver in the men's javelin event. The men's hockey team also clinched a bronze medal in the Paris Games.
12:30 PM IST - Women's individual stroke play (Round 4) - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
3:00 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16 - Reetika
4:20 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg quarter finals (if qualified) - Reetika
10:25 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg semifinal (if qualified) - Reetika
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker to Lead India as Flagbearers at Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony
ALSO WATCH: