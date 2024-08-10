Paris Olympics 2024: Golfers Eye Fightback, Wrestlers In Action On Day 15

PARIS: India's campaign in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 is slowly coming to a wrap and Day 15 will see some action in golf and wrestling.

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will take to the field in the final round of women's individual stroke play. The duo will be aiming for a fightback after a disappointing performance yesterday.

The duo faltered on the penultimate round to be tied 40th and 42nd. They were tied at 14th after two rounds, but descended in the pecking order since then.

Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Reetika will battle it out in her women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16 bout. If she emerges victorious, then the quarter-final and semi-final clash will be held in the second-half.