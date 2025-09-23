Pema Khandu lauds Modi’s role in development of Northeast

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative role in the development of the state and the entire Northeast, emphasising that the region has emerged as a key growth engine of the country.

Speaking on the occasion of PM Modi’s day-long visit to the northeastern state, Khandu said the energy and enthusiasm of the people of Arunachal Pradesh surged with the Prime Minister’s arrival.

“I welcomed the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state and myself to this beautiful land,” he added.

Highlighting the central leadership’s focus on the Northeast, Khandu noted that Modi has never viewed Arunachal Pradesh or the region through a political lens.

“The Prime Minister has always said that the country will develop only when the Northeast develops,” he said.

Khandu pointed out that since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014, the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, has witnessed massive developmental strides.

“The region, earlier known for all the negative reasons, today witnesses rapid developmental activities due to correct policy decisions and interventions of the Prime Minister. Today, the Northeast contributes significantly to the country’s growth,” he said.

The chief minister recalled that PM Modi has visited the region over 60 times since 2014, and central ministers have been assigned to visit Northeastern states every 15 days to address local challenges.

Also Read: Arunachal: Adi Students’ Union Declares 12-Hour Bandh in Siang and Upper Siang on September 22

Also Watch: