Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu unveils big push for women empowerment in Arunachal

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced a series of major initiatives aimed at empowering women and strengthening child development in the state, stressing that “investing in women is investing in our future.”

In a post on X, Khandu outlined the government’s renewed focus on women’s welfare, which he said would not only uplift individual lives but also bring positive transformation to society at large.

“When women rise, the entire society shines,” he wrote.

Among the flagship measures, the Dulari Kanya Scheme will provide financial support of Rs 50,000 to girls pursuing higher studies, a move aimed at encouraging education and reducing dropout rates.

To boost women’s economic independence, the government has set a target of creating 21,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ within the next four years, enabling women self-help groups to become income-generating entrepreneurs.

On the nutrition front, the chief minister informed that the state will strengthen Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes, covering nearly 1.8 lakh women and children to ensure better health outcomes.

