Arunachal Pradesh: Community spirit shines as forum hosts blood donation camp

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a remarkable display of gratitude and community spirit, the Taliha Assembly Constituency Peoples’ Forum (TACPF) organized a blood donation camp at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here on Saturday.

The event was held to express gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for inducting a cabinet minister from the constituency.

More than 90 voluntary blood donors participated in the event, which was also attended by Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, social activist Ramesh Jeke, assistant general secretary of the Hospital Swami Jyotirnanda Maharaj among others. Addressing the occasion, Wahge lauded the organizers for conducting such a noble event to express their gratitude to the chief minister and termed it as inspiring.

The minister also called for creating awareness on maintaining a healthy lifestyle among the masses and stressed the importance of donating blood.

State Commerce and Industries minister Nyato Dukam who represents the Taliha constituency, appreciated the organizers for coming up with such a noble gesture to express their gratitude to the Chief Minister. He urged all to take up voluntary blood donation initiatives as a lifesaving mission, and also to be proactive in contributing to the welfare and development of the state.

Acknowledging Ramesh Jeke’s relentless dedication to voluntary blood donation and his tireless efforts to aid those in need, Dukam termed his initiatives as inspiring and prayed for his good health and continued success in his noble endeavor.

“Not all heroes wear capes and I am truly a fan of what you do for the people in distress,” Dukam added and further expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the hospital authorities for their support and cooperation in organizing the event.

Also Read: Blood donation camp held in Sivsagar District (sentinelassam.com)