Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee demands Pema Khandu’s resignation over CBI probe

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday demanded Chief Minister Pema Khandu's resignation on moral grounds, alleging that the state government had failed to cooperate with a Supreme Court-directed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preliminary enquiry.

APCC Working President Tanga Byaling alleged that the government had not adequately assisted the CBI in probing public works contracts worth around Rs 1,270 crore, reportedly awarded to firms linked to Khandu's relatives.

Byaling said the Supreme Court had summoned the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) after the CBI submitted reports alleging non-cooperation. The Congress questioned the government's conduct despite Khandu having publicly welcomed the probe and assured cooperation on April 6.

The APCC also raised concerns over recent transfers of officials in departments covered by the enquiry and urged the government to protect tender files, work orders and digital records from alteration or destruction.

The party demanded that all documents sought by investigators be handed over, a status report on the government's cooperation be made public, and officials and whistleblowers assisting the probe be protected.

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