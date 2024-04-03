Arunachal Pradesh: Congress releases manifesto with focus on education, health

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday released its manifesto for the April 19 Assembly elections in the state with various promises in the education, health and employment sectors. Releasing the manifesto PCC president Nabam Tuki informed that the manifesto was drafted by the committee after due consideration of the views, opinions and grievances of the people of the state.

The northeastern state will go to simultaneous polls for two Lok Sabha and 50 assembly constituencies, in the first phase on April 19. The ruling BJP has already won ten seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed.

Tuki, who is contesting against union Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju from the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency, told reporters that if the INDIA Bloc returns to power at the Centre, all the unfulfilled dreams of the people of the state would be fulfilled.

“The Congress which stands for giving “Power to People” has played an important role in the political evolution of Arunachal Pradesh and has been sensitive to the tribal culture and ethos. The people of the state have always placed their trust and confidence in the party, which could only fulfill the expectations of the people,” Tuki said.

The veteran Congress leader said that the party manifesto promised to upgrade all government primary and middle schools to residential schools with hostel facilities and would construct model schools in every district in line with Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

“We will provide compulsory stipend for APST students from preparatory to class XII of all government and private schools in the state besides enhancement in students’ stipends, regulation of fees in private institutions and regularization of SSA teachers at a one go,” Tuki said.

In the health sector the Congress party would fill up vacancies of staff and doctors in all government hospitals if the party returns to power in the state, he said adding, the manifesto also promised to regularize contractual nursing staffs within a year, to create more vacancies under NHM to meet the existing requirements of nursing staffs, establishment of super specialty hospitals in every district headquarters and enhancement in the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme.

The other promises made in the party manifesto include, regularization of contractual and contingency employees, job guarantee for youths after obtaining skill development training professionally in different trades, new law to curb paper leak in competitive examinations, enhancement of minimum wages for labourers and cash incentives for registered farmers in the state.

The grand opposition party also promised for minimum support price for agriculture and allied products, buy-back scheme for agriculture and other products and implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 in the right earnest in the state, among others.

Though the Congress had fielded 34 candidates for the assembly polls this year, only 19 candidates remained in the fray after several refrained from filing nominations and others withdrew their papers.

