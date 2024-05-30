Arunachal Pradesh: Counting of votes for Arunachal Assembly to begin on June 2

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections will begin at 6 am on June 2, an official said here on Wednesday. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19. “Over 2000 officials will be deployed for counting of votes on both the days - (June 2 Assembly election and June 4 Lok Sabha),” the official said. Counting of votes for assembly elections will start from 6 am on June 2 while that for Lok Sabha polls would start from 8 am on June 4, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said.

“This time we have decided to conduct counting for all constituencies in a district simultaneously and will try to announce the results by noon,” Sain said, adding that media centres would be set up in all counting centers to disseminate information on counting updates. Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats out of a total of 60, will be held in 24 centers in the state on June 2 while that for Lok Sabha seats would be conducted in 25 centers on June 4, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

The ruling BJP has already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed. The second round of training for officials for counting of votes ended on Tuesday, an official said. “A three-tier security barricade has been made in all the counting centers comprising personnel of central paramilitary forces, state armed police and state civil police, available in the state,” the CEO said.

“I had already convened a coordination meeting with all the district electoral officers (DEOs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to review the law and order situation along with chief secretary and director general of police, where the DGP directed all SPs to ensure peaceful counting process,” Sain said.

The CEO said that the DEOs have been instructed to ensure that counting agents of various political parties enter the counting centers without cell phones. A total of 133 candidates contested in the assembly seats while 14 in the two Lok Sabha seats.

