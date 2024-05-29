Training for counting officials concludes in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The second round of training for counting supervisors, counting assistants, and micro-observers concluded on Tuesday at Boleng in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The training session was attended by returning officer Tamo Riba, assistant returning officer Niyang Pertin along with state level master trainer Obang Mibang and district level master trainer Yomge Ete, who conducted the training along with officials from the election department. During the training session, a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation was presented that emphasised on the roles and responsibilities of the counting officials at the counting table, an official communiqué informed.

The presentation covered various aspects such as handling VVPAT slips, the documentation process, the scrutiny process of postal ballots including the criteria for rejection, preparation of Form 17C- Part II recording accepted and rejected ETPBs and completing the tabulation sheet. Additionally, detailed insights were given into the specific roles and duties of the micro observer during the counting process.

The training sessions also included live demonstrations and hands-on training on the counting of postal ballots, electronic voting machines (EVMs), and VVPAT slips to equip the officials with the necessary skills for the counting process. A total of 115 participants attended the training, the communiqué added.

