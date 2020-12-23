Arunachal Pradesh COVID tally rises to 16,652

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: At least 22 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the State to 16,652.

The toll rose to 56 after a 50-year-old Coronavirus patient died at a hospital in Tawang district on Monday. "The man died due to a septic shock with hepatorenal syndrome. He was also suffering from a chronic liver disease with anaemia," said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) DrLobsangJampa on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 19 infected patients were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,369. Arunachal Pradesh now has 227 active cases. Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Tawang, three from the Capital Complex region, two each from Tirap and Namsai and one each from Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Siang, West Kameng and West Siang. While 21 new cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, one was through the RT-PCR method. Barring three, all the new patients were asymptomatic. The recovery rate among Coronavirus patients currently stands at 98.30 per cent, and the fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 81, followed by Tawang (35), West Kameng (21), East Siang (18) and Changlang (11). The State has so far tested 3,73,351 samples for COVID-19, including 658 on Monday, and the positivity rate is at 1.70 per cent, Jampa added.

