Arunachal Pradesh: Deputy CM Chowna Mein Sets March Target for Completion of CSST&DS

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday urged the officials of power department to ensure the completion of the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS) in the state by March next year.

Reviewing the status and progress of the state’s Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS) here, Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, emphasised on accelerating progress of the projects, within the specific timelines for each transmission line.

The meeting focused on expediting the implementation of the transmission and distribution system, while addressing key challenges including disbursement and compensation issues for the transmission lines stretching from Tawang to Longding, an official communiqué informed here.

The deputy chief minister requested the local representatives to be involved personally in order to resolve local issues for smooth implementation of the scheme. He also asked Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to take the local representatives in confidence and coordinate with the district administrations, while maintaining a friendly association with the locals.

Mein also directed the power department to come up with proper SOP to prevent accidents and casualties during the maintenance of the power line.

With regards to the pending issues raised during the meeting, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta asked the DCs to resolve them at the earliest and the PGCIL to work in close coordination with the DCs.

He further instructed the officials to complete the pending demands within a timeframe of 15-20 days and has asked to charge all the commissioned lines at the earliest, the communiqué added.

