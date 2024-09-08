Arunachal Pradesh: Dera Natung Government College Observes 46th Foundation Day

A correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, observed the 46th foundation day cum felicitation of outstanding alumni and achievers at the college auditorium on Saturday. The celebration was to commemorate the brilliant and outstanding 46 years of its existence.

During the event, the college felicitated 14 outstanding alumni of DNGC who have served or are serving the state and the nation as a whole in the various fields, and 20 outstanding achievers (currently studying in DNGC) who excelled in games and sports at national and international levels during the session 2023-24. Addressing the gathering, MLA-cum-Advisor to Minister Water Resource Hayeng Mangfi stressed his concern and belief in PAN Arunachal, which is the only mantra to bring the state onto a higher and more advanced level. He strongly advised the people to refrain from clan and community-based politics; only then can the state be developed properly.

Dr. Joram Begi, former Chief Information Commissioner, who is also the pioneer and founder principal of DNGC, expressed his nostalgic past experience starting from the time, when the college was established in 1979 with a night shift only until becoming a full-fledged college.

Meanwhile, extending his red-carpet welcome to the members present, DNGC Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan highlighted the main objectives of the event and presented the brief profile of DNGC. He informed me that, being a prestigious institute of the state, the college has produced more than 50,000 alumni, which include thousands of officers, public leaders (MPs, MLAs, and ministers), social activists, media persons, lawyers and advocates, etc.

Komkar Dulom, Director, Disaster Management, Social activist/public leader Vijay Sonam, Social activist Ramesh Jeke, social worker Safar Pao, President Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) Amar Sangno, Joint Director Planning Sangha Babu, Entrepreneur and former General Secretary Bamang Taniang, Everester Tagit Sorang, and others were felicitated with outstanding alumni. Many were also felicitated with the Outstanding Alumni Student-Achievers category, by the college for winning medals at the international and national levels.

