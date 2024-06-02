Arunachal Pradesh: Director of Audit and Pension retires after 39 years of service

ITANAGAR: The officer and staffs of the Directorate of Audit & Pension, Accounts & Treasuries, Small Savings and Arunachal Social Audit Unit bid emotive adieu to Shri Tage Talin, Director of Audit & Pension, who retired on superannuation on Friday, after rendering 39 years of distinguished service at the Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat Naharlagun. His illustrious career in Government Service culminated after a long four decades of a journey characterized by unwavering dedication and commitment to public service. At the far end of his career, Shri Talin has been instrumental in streamlining the timely disbursement of pensions and retirement benefits, setting a high standard for the officers and officials of the Directorate to carry forward the legacy.

Shri Talin thanked the senior colleagues, officers and staffs for their unwavering support and cooperation during his service career and advised them to be sincere and dedicated and continue to render timely service to the people while processing the pension cases and other retirement benefits on time so that the retired employees do not suffer because of delayed settlement of pension.

Later in the evening, the members of Arunachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service Association (APFASA) led by its General Secretary, Shri Y.B. Camdir, organized a befitting farewell function at a city hotel at Itanagar in honour of the retiring senior colleague, wherein, the colleagues recount their fond association with him, stated the department of finance press release.

