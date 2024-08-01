Arunachal Pradesh district for strict implementation of Act on scavenging

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang DC Tayi Taggu has asked all stakeholders for strict implementation of the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013 in the district and asked for conducting time bound survey and submission of report at both sub-divisional and district level and for extending support for skill development and assistance under various livelihood schemes, for a dignified life.

The DC also directed Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) to conduct a survey on insanitary toilets within the municipality areas so that these to be replaced with sanitary toilets. The DC was convening a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) meeting on Wednesday, officials from the district said.

Local MLA Tapi Darang in his address asked the district administration and PMC authority to implement the Act, in letter and spirit, so that any beneficiaries or individuals found engaged as manual scavengers are given a proper rehabilitation and other facilities as per the Act.

He also asked the PMC to conduct a proper survey along the stretches of Pane Korong stream and other habitations as insanitary toilets are contaminating and polluting the streams through direct disposal of wastes, septic pipe wastes directly into the stream which is posing health hazard and risk of spread of diseases to the citizens. The MLA also called for conducting an awareness drive among the citizens.

