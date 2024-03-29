Arunachal Pradesh district gets NABARD-estimated PLP at Rs 1,042 lakh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) for Kra-Daadi district in Arunachal Pradesh has been pegged at Rs 1042 lakh. The estimated PLP for the district was launched by Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh at Palin during a meeting of bankers and line departments of the district, in presence of District Development Manager (DDM) NABARD, LDO Reserve Bank of India, Itanagar, LDM, Bank Managers of SBI and APRB, district officials from line departments and BMM, ArSRLM Palin.

The overall estimated credit potential made for Kra-Daadi district is Rs 1042 lakh for the financial year 2024-25. Out of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 592.20 lakh; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Rs 150.40 lakh. Apart from these, credit potential together for Education, Housing, Social infrastructure, Renewable Energy and Informal credit delivery system involving bank credit is estimated at Rs 299.40 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, NABARD DDM Mewang K Lowang briefed about the whole process and objective of preparation of the PLP document by NABARD for the district by keeping in view the policies & priorities of the Centre, state government and RBI towards modernizing agriculture, reducing rural poverty through promotion of agri-business, strengthening rural infrastructure, up-scaling microfinance interventions and creating a sustainable livelihood in the rural non-farm sector.

The document indicates the bankable potentials for various activities to guide all stakeholders including, banks, district administration and implementing departments of the state government to materialize the growth potential of the district. PLP projections serve as a basis for the banks in preparing the District Credit Plan (DCP) every year.

Also read: NABARD-supported district-level Cooperative Development seminar held in Lakhimpur district (sentinelassam.com)