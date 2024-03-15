NABARD-supported district-level Cooperative Development seminar held in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A one-day seminar on Cooperative Development, supported by NABARD, was successfully organized by Nakari Samabai Samitee Limited in Lakhimpur district on Thursday. The event was attended by a galaxy of notable figures including Tripurendra Pator, Chief Executive Officer of Lakhimpur Zila Parishad, Amlan Ranjan Tamuly, the District Development Manager of NABARD, Lalit Chandra Borah, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Rup Ranjan Das, Sub Registrar, Jagadish Dutta, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Kalyan Nath, Branch Manager of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited, and Siva Mohan Sharma, Secretary of Nakari Samabai Samitee Limited.

In the seminar, Siva Mohan Sharma kicked off the discussions, emphasizing the importance of the event. Tripurendra Pator highlighted the need for Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to adapt to the current ecosystem and praised NABARD’s role in cooperative development.

On the other hand, Amlan Ranjan Tamuly underscored the pivotal role of cooperatives and NABARD’s support, particularly through schemes like the computerization of PACS. Deputy Registrar Lalit Chandra Borah stressed the potential for PACS to enhance profitability through diversification, urging them to leverage government support and internal initiatives while Rup Ranjan Das elaborated on the Ministry of Cooperation’s vision and initiatives to strengthen the cooperatives nationwide. The enthusiastic participation of all 28 PACS in Lakhimpur district showcased the significance of cooperative development. The seminar concluded with optimism, fostering collaborative efforts towards rural development through strengthened cooperative societies.

Also Read: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nation’s development

Also Watch: