Arunachal Pradesh: Drug Peddler Held with Heroin, Ganja in Pasighat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: East Siang Police in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh have arrested an alleged drug peddler in Pasighat under the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0 and recovered suspected heroin and ganja from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs regarding illegal trafficking of narcotic substances, a police team laid a naka and intercepted Maklung Tayeng of Mebo in East Siang district while he was travelling to Pasighat on a night super bus.

The operation was carried out by a team led by ADS IC Ayup Boko, along with Lady Inspector Amum Panyang, SI K. Tangha, SI Kodak Dagium, and other police personnel, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Sanjay Taram, SDO.

During a body search, police recovered suspected heroin weighing 1.49 grams and ganja weighing 3.12 grams from the accused.

Police said the seized contraband was properly weighed, packed, sealed, and documented in accordance with legal procedures. The entire operation was videographed to ensure transparency.

The accused, along with the seized items, was later handed over to Pasighat Police Station for further legal action.

A case has been registered at Pasighat Police Station under Sections 21(a) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

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