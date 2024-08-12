Arunachal Pradesh: East Siang Doctors' Association Plants Over 100 ‘Ketir Momir Gokying’ Saplings Along Highway

PASIGHAT: Members of the East Siang district unit of Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) planted the saplings of more than 100 ‘Ketir Momir Gokying’ trees alongside the highway between Siku River and Ayeng village near here on Saturday. Ketir Momir Gokying is a local plant with a wide range of benefits. Apart from the Gaon Buras and the villagers, 28 doctors participated in the plantation drive initiated by ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing. The campaign aims to make the village greener and stop plastic waste generation by visitors along the Siang River and Siku River. Later, during a consultative session, Oson Borang, the Medical Officer in charge of the Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre here, threw light on the impact of substance abuse. Passing requested the village youths to focus on wildlife preservation and also to check drug peddling.

Also Read: Minister Nyato Dukam Conducts Extensive Site Visits in Daporijo, Urges Swift Action on Delayed Projects

Also watch: