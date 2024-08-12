Minister Nyato Dukam Conducts Extensive Site Visits in Daporijo, Urges Swift Action on Delayed Projects

DAPORIJO: Minister of Textile and Handicraft, Industries, Nyato Dukam, conducted an extensive visit to various key institutions in Daporijo today, engaging directly with stakeholders and relevant authorities to gather firsthand information on the progress of ongoing projects and to identify challenges on the ground. The Minister was accompanied by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba, and Heads of Departments. The delegation visited the Mini Secretariat, Tadak Dulom District Hospital, Government Higher Secondary School, the Helipad, and the Departments of Textile and Handicrafts and Industry.

During the visit, Minister Dukam expressed concern over delays in several critical projects and directed the district administration and concerned officials to address these issues with urgency. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the welfare of the people remains a top priority, emphasizing that no compromises will be made in delivering benefits to the masses. The Minister assured full cooperation and assistance from his office to overcome any hurdles impeding progress.

Minister Dukam underscored the importance of delivering quality services, particularly to students, patients, and the general public. He urged officials to not only maintain but enhance the standards of existing facilities. The Minister also solicited suggestions from stakeholders on how to further improve these services and address any challenges they face. He highlighted that all four MLAs from Upper Subansiri are united in their commitment to the district’s development and stand ready to provide necessary support. MLA Taniya Soki echoed these sentiments, calling on all stakeholders to cooperate fully with efforts aimed at advancing the district’s progress. He emphasized the collective responsibility of ensuring that the district’s development objectives are met efficiently and effectively.

