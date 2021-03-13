Arunachal Pradesh Education Department organizes 'Dandi March'

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh joined along with the rest of the country in the historic celebration which began on Friday to commemorate the 75 years of India's Independence under the banner - Azadi ke Amrit Mahaotsav.

To mark the anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha, the State Education Department on Friday organized a 'Dandi March', by re-enacting it from Dera Natung Government College Campus to Akashdeep complex (Ganga Market) and back to the College campus.

Dressed in their traditional attire, more than 300 volunteers from the States of Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, besides the host Arunachal Pradesh participated in the foot march led by the College Principal and other faculty members.

The NSS Volunteers from the entire North-East Region are here in the State capital to participate in the North-East NSS Festival which is on at Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar from March 8 last.

The event has been designated for awareness of the masses on the significance of the historic day along with other important issues which the society is facing.

The Yatra culminated in a function at College Auditorium attended by all students and NSS Volunteers. Various issues on environment protection, Swachchata Abhiyan, water harvesting, drug abuse, yoga and others were touched upon during the programme.

The Dandi March or Salt Satyagaraha of 1930 was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent protest against the salt law imposed by the British and was a landmark in the history of Indian freedom struggle.

As a part of the Civil Disobedience movement against the British rule, 80 satyagrahis led by Mahatma Gandhi marched 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi to break the salt law on March 12, 1930.

At national level Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 25-day-long iconic Dandi March participated by 81 people from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to launch the nation-wide celebration of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

