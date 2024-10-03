Arunachal Pradesh Education Dept Under Fire: Teacher Faces Serious Harassment Allegations

ITANAGAR: Md Azghar Ali, a teacher allegedly involved in sexual harassment and mental torture, was transferred instead of being taken into immediate disciplinary action.

Ali is a native of Jammu and Kashmir. He was already posted at a school in Gautampur. It is scheduled that the Deputy Director of School Education has ordered his transfer on October 1 to GSS Yankang. Ironically, a day prior to this transfer, four more female students lodged a FIR against him at the Diyun Police Station.

The very first complaint against Ali was filed on September 20, 2024; yet it is more than 12 days since the complaint was lodged, and nothing concrete has been done, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the education department in Changlang district.

Quite naturally, many are questioning how the authorities can justify transferring an accused individual while serious allegations remain unresolved.

This incident does not stand in isolation; so far, five female students have filed complaints. The question is whether this reflects the failure of the education system or some deeper issue. The question in the minds of the public is who is screening Md. Azghar Ali and why the authorities are delaying the necessary steps in his case.

The role of the education department is to ensure that students are secure and above board. In this regard, one finds a huge fail in how protection was accorded to the youth and vulnerable ones in this case. The community hears questions —why is it that the individual being accused is transferred rather than suspended? How is it possible for such grave accusations to pass unaddressed for so long in a system?

This is one case that will demand the police department to hurry and clarify. It is not about the solitary teacher; it is the trust society instills in the system when it comes to the student. Justice delayed is justice denied.

In turn, both the police and education authorities need to take steps of utmost importance in order to mitigate this challenge that is unfolding in the situation and give it an immediate solution before faith in the safety of educational institutions is totally damaged.