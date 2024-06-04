Arunachal Pradesh: Education Minister Taba Tedir tastes defeat to a newcomer

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the polls in Arunachal Pradesh by securing overwhelming majority of 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, a few sitting MLAs of the party lost in the polls that was held simultaneously with the general elections on April 19 last.

The most shocking news was the loss of Yachuli MLA and Education minister Taba Tedir who suffered defeat to his entrepreneur-turned-politician, Nationalist Congress Party (AP) candidate Toko Tatung. Tedir, a retired technocrat, made his foray into politics in the 2019 assembly polls when he was elected uncontested from the constituency.

Political analyst and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU Department of Political Science Associate Professor Dr. Nani Bath attributed the reason for Tedir’s defeat as Christians voted against him. He said an indigenous priest institution was established in the constituency, which irked the mostly Christian population of the constituency.

Dr. Bath added that money was a huge factor in this election, especially in Yachuli constituency. Overconfidence and lack of political acumen, Dr. Bath said were the causes for his downfall. There was a huge anti-incumbency against the MLA, said one of Toko Tatung’s supporters J.T. Tagam.

Non-performance resulted in his defeat, he said, adding that the youth were strongly against him. Tagam said that lack of fighting in the electoral battle cost Tedir, as he had won the 2019 polls uncontested. 47-year-old, Tatung, won the polls on the back of youth power and with a promise for a change. Hailing from Poru village under Yazali circle in the newly-created Keyi Panyor district and a graduate from St. Stephens College under Delhi University, has a huge shoe to fill.

