Arunachal Pradesh: Newcomer Toko Tatung to face Taba Tedir in Yachuli

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: With a day left for filing of nomination papers for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the stage is set for a tough tussle in key Yachuli assembly constituency in Keyi Panyor district. The assembly seat is represented by the Education minister Taba Tedir.

In 2019 polls, Tedir, a technocrat-turned politician, was elected unopposed as he was the only candidate in the fray following rejection of the nomination paper of JD (U) candidate Toko Yaram.

Tedir, a former chief engineer in the Urban Development department, had taken voluntary retirement to plunge into politics.

Former MLA and NCP (AP) president Likya Saaya, who represented the constituency, decided to field Toko Tatung against Tedir. On Tuesday, Tatung filed his nominations as a Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) candidate for the constituency. It will be a straight fight between entrepreneur Tatung and the veteran BJP leader.

The greenhorn is likely to give a tough fight to the sitting MLA as he has n+ot been in an electoral battle. “I am here to bridge the gap between the public and the public leader in Yachuli assembly constituency,” Tatung said in a recent election campaign. He also believes in youth power and promises to ‘fulfill their dreams into reality’.

As an entrepreneur who has worked with youth, I know their dreams and aspirations, he said. Fresh graduates are looking for low paying jobs and it hurts me, Tatung said. The NCP leader also believes in women empowerment.

Women empowerment is only possible if the right policies are made for them, he said. On his chances, Tatung said people of my constituency have extended their unconditional support to my candidature. Wherever I went, there has been enormous love and support from them and I am hopeful that we will achieve our primary goal and objective.

Also Read: 9 BJP candidates file nominations for Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh (sentinelassam.com)