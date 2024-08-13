Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency hosts Retailer Training on Energy Efficiency

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) has successfully organized a retailer training programme (RTP) at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai district on Tuesday. Funded by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the initiative aimed to promote energy efficiency through the standards and labelling programme.

Held in the conference Hall of AUS, the event saw participation from retailers across Namsai district, as well as faculty members and students from the science and technology department of AUS.

Rana Pratap Poddar, a BEE-certified master trainer, served as the resource person for the programme. He delivered a detailed presentation on the BEE Star Rating of Appliances, the mandatory labelling of certain appliances, and the BEE mobile application available on both Android and iOS platforms. His session also covered the roles and responsibilities of retailers in promoting energy efficiency.

APEDA joint director, Asi Linggi, provided an overview of the programme, stressing the objectives of the training and the broader impacts of energy-efficient appliances. He also spoke about energy conservation, sustainable development, and the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources in combating global warming. AUS vice-chancellor, Prof D S Hernwal, in his address, encouraged the use of BEE Star-rated appliances, emphasizing that energy is the prime mover of economic growth and vital to the sustainability of the modern economy. He underscored the need for sustainable development through the long-term availability of affordable, accessible, and environmentally friendly energy sources. The training programme saw the participation of 70 individuals, including retailers, faculty members, and students from AUS. Certificates of participation were awarded to all attendees.

