ASHA worker from Arunachal Pradesh invited to attend Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: ASHA worker from Arunachal Pradesh Iryam Panggam has been invited to attend the 78th Independence Day in New Delhi as a special guest from the Northeastern State. Panggam, who hails from 2 Mile area in Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district, has been performing all the entrusted duties of ASHA with untiring consistency and full devotion since 2015. An iron lady who in spite of having one year old child, always put forth the interest and welfare of the beneficiaries of her ward, covering a population of 6787 and more than two thousand households. DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu on Monday informed that Panggam had been awarded Best Performing ASHA of the district for three consecutive years.

Also read: Gauhati University NSS volunteers invited to Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi (sentinelassam.com)