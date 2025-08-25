Arunachal Pradesh: Financial literacy camp at Namsai promotes social security and inclusion

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A financial literacy vamp-cum-Jansuraksha saturation campaign was organised at Town Club in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, drawing enthusiastic participation from self-help groups, community leaders, and local residents. The programme was hosted by the Namsai branch of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) in collaboration with Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and supported by NABARD.

The initiative is part of a nationwide three-month campaign (July 1–September 30) aimed at deepening financial inclusion and raising awareness about flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). APRB Chairman Paogin Haokip, NABARD AGM (District Development) Kamal Roy, DPO Namsai Dr Keshab Sarmah, Ojing Taboh (LDM), Ronald Dakhar Baghwar (BMM, ArSRLM), and Chau Athina Chauhai (CEO, NOSAAP) were among the dignitaries who addressed the gathering. Members of SHGs, primary level federations (PLFs), and cluster level federations (CLFs) attended in large numbers, underscoring rising interest in financial literacy.

