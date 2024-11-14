Arunachal Pradesh: First Space Education Lab Inaugurated At Govt School In Keyi Panyor

ITANAGAR: A state-of-the-art Space Education Lab, the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated in Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Yazali in a historic step for space education in India's Northeast.

The lab aims to cultivate scientific curiosity and inspire students in Keyi Panyor and beyond, established through a collaborative effort between ISRO Space Tutor and VYOMIKA Space Academy.

The inauguration, led by Education Minister PD Sona, applauded the facility as a pioneering educational asset that would create an interest in space sciences among young learners.

Dr. Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre, during his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted India’s progress in space exploration and underlined the importance of early education in the field.