Arunachal Pradesh Minister Kento Jini Encourages Youth to Pursue Sports as a Career

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs minister Kento Jini has urged young people to take up games and sports as a career.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 27 Loum Bango Sports and Cultural Competition at Yomcha in West Siang district on Wednesday, he said the state government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken several steps to encourage young people to take up games and sports as a career.

The state government is giving top priority to games and sports, he said.

The minister highlighted the policy initiatives like job quota (where 10 per cent of jobs in government departments is reserved for meritorious sportspersons), cash incentives, infrastructure, events and support, etc., of the state government.

Jini appealed to youths to reap benefits of the state government’s initiatives. Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen also praised the state government for introducing sports policy to encourage youths to take up games and sports. He advised the players participating in various sports events to maintain discipline and true sportsmanship spirit.

The opening ceremony was attended by Yomcha additional deputy commissioner Gyamar Amte, organizing secretary Nidu Yomcha, HoDs, panchayat leaders, goan buras and students, an official communiqué informed.

Also Read: Arunachal: The Driving Force Behind Northeast India's Development, Says Union Minister Rajiv Singh

Also Watch: