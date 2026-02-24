Arunachal Pradesh: Four arrested in state; drugs seized

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Four people, including a police head constable, have been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh after drugs were seized from their possession, officials said. Heroin worth over Rs 50,000 was seized from the possession of two persons in Banderdewa on Sunday, officials said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and both accused have been arrested, they added. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the residence of head constable Ronal Leya in Aalo in West Siang district on Sunday and seized 6.44 gm of cannabis (ganja) worth around Rs 12,000, officials said.

The head constable has been arrested, and an investigation launched under the NDPS Act. A police team raided the residence of a person in West Siang district and seized 12.26 gm of heroin worth Rs 77,000, they said.

