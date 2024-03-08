Assam: Gauhati HC Seeks Explanation From Assam Govt Over Buffalo, Bulbul Fights

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government to explain within three weeks regarding the violation of its order related to buffalo and bulbul fights in the state.

The High Court was considering a second legal petition filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on February 25. This petition, along with two FIRs, claimed that buffalo fights were held in violation of the court’s order.

A special branch led by Justice Manish Choudhury noted that the court had taken action against such activities, but the state authorities remained silent.