Assam: Gauhati HC Seeks Explanation From Assam Govt Over Buffalo, Bulbul Fights

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government to explain within three weeks regarding the violation of its order related to buffalo and bulbul fights in the state.
The High Court was considering a second legal petition filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on February 25. This petition, along with two FIRs, claimed that buffalo fights were held in violation of the court’s order.
A special branch led by Justice Manish Choudhury noted that the court had taken action against such activities, but the state authorities remained silent.
In an order issued on March 4, Justice Choudhary highlighted the importance of following the court's instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop unauthorized buffalo fights.
The court's order requires the authorities in Assam to notify and enforce compliance with the SOPs and court directives. It further instructs the district administration and relevant authorities to adhere to these guidelines.
The court scheduled the next hearing for April 1, 2024, and granted the state respondents three weeks to file an affidavit.
In early February, the high court responded to PETA India's request for interim relief against the traditional buffalo fight competition permitted by the Assam government.
The court directed an immediate halt to "unauthorized buffalo fights," stating that any such fights held after January 25, 2024, were prima facie illegal. This was because they violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.
The Assam government permitted traditional buffalo and bulbul fights in the state this year, issuing an SOP in December of the previous year. These traditional fights took place in certain areas during the Magh Bihu celebrations on January 15 and 16, 2024, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attending the event himself.
