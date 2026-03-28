Arunachal Pradesh Gets Its First Theatre-Based Anti-Ragging Workshop for Students

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS) for organising the state's first-ever theatre-based anti-ragging workshop — describing it as an innovative and meaningful way to address bullying and ragging in schools.

Khandu commended the initiative in a social media post on Friday, calling it a crucial step toward building safer and more emotionally aware learning environments for young people across the state.

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