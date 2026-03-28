Arunachal Pradesh Gets Its First Theatre-Based Anti-Ragging Workshop for Students

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS) for organising the state's first-ever theatre-based anti-ragging workshop — describing it as an innovative and meaningful way to address bullying and ragging in schools.
Khandu commended the initiative in a social media post on Friday, calling it a crucial step toward building safer and more emotionally aware learning environments for young people across the state.
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Led by theatre practitioner Paalin Kabak, the programme uses role play, storytelling, and participatory performances to encourage students to openly discuss ragging and bullying — rather than addressing the issue through conventional lectures or awareness drives.
The workshops use theatre, dialogue, and active participation to highlight the harmful effects of ragging, helping students develop empathy and a sense of responsibility toward their peers.
The programme has already made significant inroads across the state. It has reached students in 10 districts of Arunachal Pradesh and engaged close to 1,000 students through interactive sessions.
"Under the leadership of Paalin Kabak, this initiative has reached across 10 districts and engaged nearly 1,000 students using creativity, dialogue, and participation to address a sensitive issue like ragging," Chief Minister Khandu said.
Khandu underlined that the value of this initiative goes beyond anti-ragging awareness alone.
"Such efforts play a crucial role in shaping not just safer schools, but emotionally aware and confident young individuals," he said.
The use of theatre as a medium is particularly significant in this context — it lowers the barrier for students to engage with difficult topics, encourages open conversation, and builds peer accountability in a way that top-down instruction often cannot.
The Chief Minister also acknowledged the role of the state Education Department in facilitating the programme's rollout across schools and educational institutions.
"My appreciation to KDS and the Department of Education for supporting this impactful initiative," Khandu said.