Arunachal Pradesh: GOC 4 Corps and Governor Parnaik Discuss Strategic and Security Issues

Itanagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 4 Corps Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan and discussed the strategic importance of the state, vibrant border village programme and focused on the key security issues of the frontier state.

The Governor praised the Indian Army for its longstanding role in ensuring peace and thereby expediting the developmental process, a Raj Bhavan statement said. He emphasized the collaborative effort of both the armed forces and the civil administration to bring progress and prosperity to Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik advised Lt Gen Singh to strengthen the bonhomie between the local population and the armed forces. He suggested the GOC conduct goodwill missions, provide assistance in the health sector, and prepare local youth in remote villages for recruitment rallies. Lt Gen Singh assured the governor of every effort to contribute towards the development and growth of the state, the statement added.

