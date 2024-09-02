Provide Policy and Institutional Support to Protect Mithun from Extinction: Arunachal Governor K T Parnaik

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik Sunday stressed on the need for sufficient policy and institutional support to the state animal Mithun, to protect its already declining numbers. Speaking at the second edition of 'Mithun Day' celebration and inauguration of the National Seminar on 'integrated mithun farming for enhancing farmers' income in NE', Parnaik said that Mithun has not received sufficient policy or institutional support, likely due to its small population and localized presence.

"This lack of support has led to habitat exploitation and destruction, posing a serious threat to its already declining numbers," he said, adding, efforts to conserve the Mithun must involve a combination of traditional practices and modern conservation techniques. The governor suggested evolving'special land use policy' and notifying the community of the Mithun conservation areas for Mithun rearing, saying that such initiatives could be taken up by establishing community Mithun rearing centres in strategic locations for clusters of 2-3 villages in the area. He further advised an in-depth discussion with scientists, farmers, and officials for the establishment of a pilot project on mithun research and development to carry out the studies on evolving packages of practices to be transported to the mithun farmers.

Parnaik said that among North East states, the highest Mithun population is located in Arunachal Pradesh, which stands at 89 percent of the total population in the whole world. It is a great pride for the farmers as well as the people of the state to have such special animals nurtured, he added.

The governor said Mithun serves as a symbolic representation of peace and communal harmony. It is frequently featured in tribal mythology and folklore, embodying virtues like strength, resilience, and fertility. In some tribes, Mithun is considered sacred, believed to be a gift from the gods. He further stressed the need to domesticate mithun in wide farm areas, for optimal use of draft power for ploughing and as a beast of burden for carrying loads in hilly areas. He suggested forming cooperatives for Mithun milk and its products and setting up good tanneries with modern implements to exploit use of the skin and hides, which are generally thrown away after slaughter for products like coats, mats, and shoes of export quality.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Dasanglu Pul Launches 7th Rashtriya Poshan Month

Also Watch: