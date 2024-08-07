Arunachal Pradesh government committed to welfare of journalists: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment for the welfare of the working journalists in the state. Khandu, in the day convened a meeting with the members of Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) along with Information and Public Relation Minister Nyato Dukam, to discuss the welfare and concerns of working journalists in the state, officials at the CMO informed.

“Today, I sat down with my journalist friends from the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), along with Hon IPR Minister Shri @NyatoDukam Ji, to discuss the welfare and concerns of working journalists in our state,” Khandu posted in X after the meeting.

As the fourth pillar of democracy, journalists play a vital role in ensuring that our democracy functions effectively and that those in power are held accountable, he said. “Our government is committed to supporting journalists and has taken several initiatives to improve their working conditions and quality of life. These include providing proper office infrastructure, government-sponsored medical insurance, pension schemes, housing benefits, and other welfare measures,” the Chief Minister said in another social media post. Khandu also suggested the media fraternity organize annual conclave to discuss pressing issues affecting the northeastern state.

“I am dedicated to ensuring the well-being of journalists and suggested that the APC and APUWJ could organize an annual conclave. Such an event will bring together renowned experts and leaders to engage in debates and discussions on pressing issues affecting Arunachal Pradesh, thereby enhancing public understanding and awareness,” the Chief Minister added.

Also read; Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu discourages appeasement politics, calls for development-oriented politics (sentinelassam.com)