Arunachal Pradesh: Government effects transfer and posting of officials in state

Itanagar: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of several key administrative officers in the State, with the changes taking immediate effect. The decision, aimed at improving public service, was communicated through an official order issued by the department of personnel.

As a part of the reshuffle, an officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS), Sangeet Dubey, who was previously under orders for transfer as Rumgong additional Deputy Commissioner, has been assigned the role of director (research) on a temporary and interim basis. APCS officer Ibom Tao, currently serving as secretary at the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), has been given additional charge as director of arts and culture.

Taro Mize, who held the position of registrar at the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), has been transferred to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) as joint secretary while Tamune Miso, the outgoing director of public relations, will now take over as registrar at APIC. In other significant postings, Tajing Jonnom, previously Pangin Additional Deputy Commissioner, has been appointed as the new director of Public Relations, replacing Miso. Oli Perme, who was the Yingkiong Additional Deputy Commissioner, has been appointed as director of transport, relieving K Danggen of additional duties in that department. Onam Lego, who served as the municipal executive officer at Pasighat Municipal Council, has been promoted to joint secretary and instructed to report to the chief secretary. East Siang Deputy Commissioner will temporarily handle Lego’s previous responsibilities.

Wathai Mossang, currently the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Tawang, has been promoted to deputy secretary at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) while Rajiv Chiduni, serving as Yingkiong SDO and holding the additional charge of ADC Yingkiong, will continue in this role until a permanent ADC is appointed. Nima Tondrang, Bate Koyu, and Joram Nagu, all awaiting postings, have been assigned roles as joint secretary (trade and commerce), deputy secretary (gazetteer), and undersecretary (research) respectively. Chief Secretary, Dharmendra, who signed the order, indicated that these changes are expected to enhance administrative efficiency and improve governance across the State.

