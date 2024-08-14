Nagaland: ED attaches Rs 96 lakh assets of contractors in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable assets worth Rs 96 lakh linked to two contractors of Nagaland’s PWD department in the alleged case of misappropriation of public money during the construction of new High Court Complex at Kohima, the agency said on Monday. The properties attached under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 are related to Avituo Sekhose and Mhalelie Rio, the two contractors linked to the case.

ED investigation revealed that the accused contractors were indulged in criminal activities, caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and obtained proceeds of crime. Dimapur Sub Zonal Office attached these properties based on an inquiry the ED initiated following a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Imphal under various sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 for the alleged misappropriation of public money during the construction of new High Court Complex at Kohima in Nagaland to the extent of Rs 3.61 crore.

The CBI filed chargesheet against the accused contractor Avituo Sekhose and accused Engineers of Nagaland PWD namely Er. Yapang Jamir, Er. M.I Tongjok Ao and Er. K Nikato Assumi for allegedly committing offences punishable under IPC, 1860 to the tune of Rs 80.25 lakh. Another chargesheet was filed by the CBI against the contractors Thepfusatuo Rio, Mhalelio Rio and Vibeilietuo Kets for allegedly committing offences punishable under IPC, 1860 to the tune of Rs 29.68 lakh.

