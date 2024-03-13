Arunachal Pradesh government hikes DA of employees by 4 per cent

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As a pre-Holi gift to the State government employees, pensioners and family pensioners, the Arunachal Pradesh government has enhanced the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4 per cent, with effect from January 1, this year. There are 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners in the state.

With the enhancement, the total DA and DR of the employees has reached 50 per cent from the existing 46 per cent and the additional expenditure for the state government will now be Rs 124.20 crore per annum.

“Delighted to announce 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) & Dearness Relief (DR), effective from January 1, 2024,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the information on X.

“Under the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our double-engine sarkar is committed to the welfare of all citizens, including those dedicated to delivering government services,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Let us continue to work diligently for all-round, inclusive growth of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.

