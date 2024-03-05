Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao will emerge victorious in LS polls: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has exuded confidence for victory of BJP nominees from the state, union minister Kiren Rijiju and MP Tapir Gao in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections due in April.

Rijiju, the Union Earth Sciences Minister will contest from Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency while Gao, the sitting MP will re-try his luck from Arunachal East seat.

“Backed by the love and support of the people, they will emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Khandu said on the sidelines of a party function here on Sunday.

Khandu, along with State BJP president Biyuram Wahge, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Lok Sabha election in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, felicitated Gao and Rijiju on the occasion for being nominated as party candidates.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Rijiju and Gao, the chief minister in a social media post said, “Backed by love and support of the people, Rijiju and Gao are poised to emerge victorious, to take forward the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji for all-round, inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Khandu added that their dedication and commitment have contributed to the transformation of the state, aligning with the mission of making Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Meanwhile, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s national president JP Nadda and central election committee (CEC) for entrusting him “to seek the blessings again from people of Arunachal Pradesh (West) Lok Sabha Constituency for the 5th time,” Rijiju said, “For the last 10 years Modi ji’s vision and support has brought our State from shadow to light.”

Rijiju added that with the support of CM Pema Khandu and Arunachal BJP team, “we’ll ensure that Bharatiya Janata Party wins not just votes but the trust of each citizen”.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude and thankfulness to the PM and the party leadership, Gao said, “As always I shall continue my dedication in serving the nation and the party as my family and serving Bharat is my duty.”

Also read: Arunachal: Chief Minister Pema Khandu Unveils Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana and 40 Developmental Projects in Dirang